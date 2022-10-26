Cruise and Waymo may be bitter rivals in the race to produce a commercially viable autonomous vehicle. But the two companies agree on one thing: State regulators are requiring them to make too much information public about about their ride-hailing services in San Francisco.
Both companies have filed requests for confidentiality regarding trip-level data, including the location, date, time and distance of trips offered through their ride-hailing services, citing trade secrets and passenger privacy concerns. Both companies are also petitioning the state to keep certain information about their electric vehicle chargers confidential.
The manual drives have "the sole purpose of validating the Origin's perception and object tracking systems," according to the company
The California Public Utilities Commission, the state agency that regulates the commercial deployment of autonomous vehicles, is still reviewing both companies’ confidentiality requests. In the meantime, the companies are withholding the relevant data.
While the data in question currently pertains to a small number of trips in The City, the CPUC’s ultimate decision could eventually have a major impact on transportation in San Francisco and across the state. As autonomous ride-hailing services continue to expand, trip-level data could help cities understand how these new services effect traffic, public transit and street safety.
“This is reminiscent of policy developments in regulating (transportation network company) TNC fleets” like Uber and Lyft, Susan Shaheen, co-director of the Transportation Sustainability Research Center at UC Berkeley, wrote in an email. “Without these data, it can be challenging for cities to manage and optimize access to the public rights-of-way.”
But weighing competing priorities can be fraught, Shaheen added. “Protecting data of individuals (privacy) and proprietary interests of companies are both very important considerations in how to manage sensitive data in the context of the public good.”
The city catalogs dozens of incidents where Cruise cars halted in the middle of the road
Cruise and Waymo made their confidentiality requests in their quarterly reports to the CPUC. The two companies are currently the only ones with permits to charge for rides in their autonomous vehicles, offering services much like Uber or Lyft in a limited part of San Francisco.
Waymo, which began charging for rides before Cruise, asked the CPUC to make certain data confidential in its previous quarterly report and did so again in its most recent report. Cruise’s confidentiality request covers nearly all of the same data categories as Waymo’s.
“Safety is the driving force behind everything we do — and that extends to protecting customer data and privacy,” Cruise spokesperson Hannah Lindow wrote in a statement. “Our goal is to do that while giving our regulators the information they need to oversee our operations.”
Cruise and Waymo both say they provide all of the data the CPUC requests through confidential channels, but they believe the public disclosure of certain data is not necessary.
The data would violate customer privacy and reveal trade secrets, the company says
“The autonomous vehicle industry is emerging and highly competitive,” Cruise’s general counsel Alicia Fenrick wrote in a letter to the CPUC, similar to one sent by Waymo’s general counsel. “Disclosing detailed information about trip-level and charging data could confer on Cruise’s competitors a competitive advantage by providing access to confidential information regarding the operational implementation of Cruise’s autonomous vehicle technology.”
The companies’ attempts to withhold data come as San Francisco seeks more influence over the many autonomous vehicles being tested and deployed on its streets. In 2021, over 700 Cruise and Waymo test vehicles traveled a combined 3 million miles in San Francisco, according to annual DMV reports.
The City, which has no power to regulate autonomous vehicles, has previously called on state and federal agencies to limit the number and domain of AVs on its streets, and increase data reporting requirements.
The City has also petitioned the CPUC for more detailed trip-level data from TNC companies like Uber and Lyft. San Francisco transportation planners are “required to plan the transportation infrastructure for the future, manage congestion, and manage curb space appropriately,” city officials wrote in a 2019 letter to the CPUC. “TNC ride data can provide meaningful insight into these transportation planning needs. Thus, SFMTA has a keen need for this data.” SFMTA declined to comment on this story.
During the latest reporting period for the CPUC’s autonomous vehicle deployment program, from June through August, Waymo provided 2,514 fared rides, totaling 8,763 miles traveled. Waymo’s rides all take place with a backup safety driver behind the wheel.
Cruise provided 592 fared trips in its fully autonomous vehicles, with no backup safety driver behind the wheel, totaling 1,807 miles.
Those figures have likely increased in recent weeks. In an earnings call this week, Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt reported that Cruise had completed “well over 400,000 fully driverless miles” in San Francisco, and that it planned to expand its ride-hailing service area and hours of operation soon. Currently, Cruise driverless vehicles are limited to a service area covering the western and northern parts of The City, and are only available between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.
The program has had its hiccups: SFMTA has documented 48 incidents of driverless Cruise vehicles stopping in the middle of the road and blocking traffic for extended periods. The City is concerned that these kinds of incidents could snarl traffic and delay emergency vehicles — especially if Cruise expands its fleet and operating hours.
Nonetheless, the autonomous vehicle companies are charging ahead with expansion plans. Waymo plans to expand to Los Angeles soon, and Cruise plans to debut its ride-hailing service in Phoenix and Austin by the end of the year, Vogt said during the earnings call.
“We believe this is now the largest, fastest-growing, and most successful commercial robotaxi service in existence and by a large margin,” Vogt said.