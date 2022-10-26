A driver-less Cruise car in Nob Hill

State regulators want both Waymo and Cruise to make public more detailed information about their ride-hailing services in San Francisco.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Cruise and Waymo may be bitter rivals in the race to produce a commercially viable autonomous vehicle. But the two companies agree on one thing: State regulators are requiring them to make too much information public about about their ride-hailing services in San Francisco.

Both companies have filed requests for confidentiality regarding trip-level data, including the location, date, time and distance of trips offered through their ride-hailing services, citing trade secrets and passenger privacy concerns. Both companies are also petitioning the state to keep certain information about their electric vehicle chargers confidential.

bschneider@sfexaminer.com

@urbenschneider

Infrastructure reporter

Benjamin Schneider is the Examiner's housing, transportation and infrastructure reporter.

