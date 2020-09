A crowd gathered at San Francisco’s City Hall Sunday to memorialize Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Elected officials including Mayor London Breed and state Sen. Scott Wiener addressed the rally, which included many residents celebrating Ginsburg with cardboard cutouts, t-shirts, signs and more. (Photos by Christopher Victorio)

