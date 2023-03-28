San Jose police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 27-year-old woman for allegedly killing a mother and injuring her young daughter in a hit-and-run collision.
San Jose Police Department officers were called about 6:50 p.m. on Sunday to the area of Blossom Hill Road and Leigh Avenue in the Cambrian neighborhood and found the woman, her daughter and their dog injured at the scene, according to a department statement.
A preliminary investigation into the collision revealed the three were walking southbound across Blossom Hill Road in a marked crosswalk when a Honda sedan traveling westbound struck them before fleeing the scene.
The woman and the dog were killed in the collision, while the girl was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The name of the fatally injured woman was not immediately released, and authorities did not list her daughter's age.
Detectives identified the driver of the suspect vehicle in the collision as Silvia Solorio of Santa Clara, and she was taken into custody on Monday, San Jose police said. The SJPD also reported Solorio’s vehicle was found abandoned "outside San Jose city limits."
Solorio was booked into jail and is being held on $111,000 bail, according to Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office records. She is scheduled to appear at the Superior Court of Santa Clara County at noon on Wednesday.