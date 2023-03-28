Silvia Solorio suspect

Silvia Solorio, 27, was arrested at her residence in Santa Clara on Monday. Police also found her car abandoned outside San Jose city limits.

San Jose police on Tuesday announced the arrest of  a 27-year-old woman for allegedly killing a mother and injuring her young daughter in a hit-and-run collision.

San Jose Police Department officers were called about 6:50 p.m. on Sunday to the area of Blossom Hill Road and Leigh Avenue in the Cambrian neighborhood and found the woman, her daughter and their dog injured at the scene, according to a department statement.

