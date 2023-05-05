Elise Guillot suspect

Elise Guillot, 49, was arrested after walking into a police station to report a bicyclist nearly struck her car, according to the Berkeley Police Department

Berkeley police announced on Friday that a 49-year-old homeless woman was arrested for allegedly intentionally striking a bicyclist with her car.

Berkeley Police Department officers responded just before 8:20 p.m. on Thursday to the area of Oxford Street and University Avenue, near the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive, on reports of the collision and made contact with a man in his 50s who was struck by the suspect, the department's Officer Jessica Perry told The Examiner.

