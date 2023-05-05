Berkeley police announced on Friday that a 49-year-old homeless woman was arrested for allegedly intentionally striking a bicyclist with her car.
Berkeley Police Department officers responded just before 8:20 p.m. on Thursday to the area of Oxford Street and University Avenue, near the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive, on reports of the collision and made contact with a man in his 50s who was struck by the suspect, the department's Officer Jessica Perry told The Examiner.
An investigation into the collision revealed the man was riding his bicycle when the suspect in her car honked at him, according to the BPD.
"They exchanged words when they stopped at the light on Oxford and University," Perry said. "The cyclist tried to turn onto University Ave., and the driver ran them over."
The man suffered non-life threatening injuries in the collision and declined medical assistance, police reported. The man's bicycle also "sustained hundreds of dollars of damage."
Police were unable to obtain a detailed description of the suspect or a license plate number for her vehicle from witnesses at the scene. However, the woman – later identified as Elise Guillot – visited the Berkeley Police Department about 10 p.m. on Thursday and reported to authorities that a cyclist almost struck her car while she was driving in the area.
"After further investigation, the suspect was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon," police reported.
Guillot was booked into jail and is being held on $30,000 bail, according to Alameda County jail records. She is schedule to be arraigned on Tuesday.