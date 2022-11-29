4526916852

Relatives of the two residents reported finding several fraudulent purchases and cash withdrawals made from their loved ones' bank accounts.

 By Examiner Staff

A 44-year-old nursing assistant was arrested after authorities discovered she allegedly used at least two Berkeley nursing home residents' debit cards to make more than 100 fraudulent purchases over a period of several months.

Berkeley Police Department detectives were contacted on Sept. 23 by the adult son of a 73-year-old resident who had received assistance at Kyakameena Care Center located at 2131 Carleton Street, according to a department statement.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@clintreillycommunications.com

Tags

You May Also Like