suspect Kim Ngan Thi Mai

Kim Ngan Thi Mai, 60, was arrested the day after the fatal collision and was booked into jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, though she was later released on bail.

 San Jose Police Department

San Jose police announced on Tuesday that a 60-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly fatally injuring another woman in a hit-and-run collision.

Kim Ngan Thi Mai was arrested on Saturday and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on one count of felony hit-and-run, but she was later released on bail, according to the San Jose Police Department.

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like