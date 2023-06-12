Williams Sonoma flagship store Union Square

Federal prosecutors say that another man has pleaded guilty in a kickback scheme that targeted San Francisco-based Williams Sonoma. 

Another man has pleaded guilty in connection to a fraudulent kickback scheme that swindled Williams Sonoma out of millions of dollars. 

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California on Monday announced that Michael Podhurst, 62, admitted he conspired with Eric Marsiglia, a co-defendant and former Williams Sonoma vice president, to defraud the San Francisco-based company by paying kickbacks to a shell company controlled by Marsiglia. 

