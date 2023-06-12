Another man has pleaded guilty in connection to a fraudulent kickback scheme that swindled Williams Sonoma out of millions of dollars.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California on Monday announced that Michael Podhurst, 62, admitted he conspired with Eric Marsiglia, a co-defendant and former Williams Sonoma vice president, to defraud the San Francisco-based company by paying kickbacks to a shell company controlled by Marsiglia.
Podhurst, who was indicted in April by a federal grand jury, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy counts. Remaining counts could be dismissed at sentencing as part of a plea agreement.
Podhurst worked for three companies which provided Williams Sonoma warehouses with forklifts, warehouse racking systems and machinery between October 2018 and July 2022, the Justice Department said.
He said Marsiglia received "kickbacks" for helping the companies secure Williams Sonoma contracts, the Justice Department said. Prosecutors say the companies paid more than $12 million in kickbacks to Marsigilia's shell company during a four-year-period.
Podhurst is currently out on bond. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for each of the wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy counts, as well as a $250,000 fine for wire fraud conspiracy and a $500,000 fine for money laundering.
His next court appearance is scheduled for November.
Last month, Kourosh Mirmedhi, a Southern California man, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges.
As a logistics company employee, he helped commercial real estate workers find warehouses and negotiate lease terms for Williams Sonoma
Charges against two of Podhurst's co-defendants remain pending, the Justice Deparment said.