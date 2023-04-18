Federal prosecutors allege a former Williams Sonoma executive and three other men bilked the San Francisco-based company of nearly $6 million in brokerage fees and $48 million in business contracts, with the former exec's shell company receiving $12 million in kickbacks.
Or, in terms of Williams Sonoma items: 1,500 espresso machines, 1,883 heated and lighted umbrellas and 12,000 smart pizza ovens, respectively.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California on Tuesday announced it had charged Eric Marsiglia, a 49-year-old former vice president at Williams Sonoma, with two counts of money laundering conspiracy, as well as a count of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and honest services fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and honest services fraud.
Officials arrested Marsiglia in Mississippi on Tuesday, a week after prosecutors filed an indictment.
Marsiglia, plus a pair of employees at a logistics company: Kourosh Mirmehdi and Augusto Alizo, allegedly negotiated with commercial real estate brokers and landlords on behalf of Williams Sonoma to lease warehouse space, directing them to pay rebates to a shell company Marsiglia had started. In all, federal prosecutors alleged that Marsiglia's company received $5.9 million in commissions after Williams Sonoma leased warehouses in three states.
Michael Podhurst, a salesperson at a forklift and supply chain company, allegedly paid Marsiglia's company more than $12 million in kickbacks after Williams Sonoma contracted with two companies connected to Podhurst. In all, Williams Sonoma awarded contracts worth more than $48 million to Podhurst's companies.
From 2018 until last year, prosecutors alleged that Marsiglia's shell company received almost $20 million in redirected broker payments and kickbacks. U.S. Attorney Ismail Ramsey said in a release that Marsiglia "abused the trust placed in him by a San Francisco public company."
"Rest assured, we will prosecute corporate executives who accept kickbacks and bribes in exchange for steering contracts to undeserving individuals or companies," Ramsey said.
Marsiglia faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a fine of $500,000 for each of the money laundering conspiracy charges, as well as a maximum sentence of 20 years and a $250,000 fine for the other charges.
Prosecutors charged Aliozo and Mirmehdi with counts of money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud. Officials arrested Aliozo, 49, in Florida on Tuesday. Podhurst, meanwhile, was charged with money laundering conspiracy, wire and honest services fraud and conspiracy to commit wire and honest services fraud.
None of the four men have had their San Francisco court dates set. Marsiglia and Aliozo appeared in court in Mississippi and Florida, respectively, on Tuesday morning.