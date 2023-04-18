Williams Sonoma flagship store Union Square

A former Williams Sonoma executive received 12,000 smart pizza ovens that company sells worth of kickbacks as part of multimillion-dollar fraud scheme, according to federal prosecutors.

 © BrokenSphere / Wikimedia Commons

Federal prosecutors allege a former Williams Sonoma executive and three other men bilked the San Francisco-based company of nearly $6 million in brokerage fees and $48 million in business contracts, with the former exec's shell company receiving $12 million in kickbacks.

Or, in terms of Williams Sonoma items: 1,500 espresso machines, 1,883 heated and lighted umbrellas and 12,000 smart pizza ovens, respectively.

