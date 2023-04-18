Reactions to the killing of tech executive Bob Lee in San Francisco earlier this month followed an all too familiar pattern.
Amid a vacuum of information shortly after the Cash App founder's death, tech executives, conservative media and even some local politicians linked Lee's slaying to broader concerns about public safety and what they say is an out-of-control crime wave in the city.
Yet the man charged with killing Lee allegedly knew him and confronted Lee the night of the killing.
The rhetoric that followed sounded a lot like what some Republican politicians, San Francisco critics writ large and even a few Pacific Heights residents said after David DePape allegedly struck Paul Pelosi — husband of then-House Speaker Nancy — in the head with a hammer in his home, both before and after the public learned DePape had allegedly targeted Nancy Pelosi in a planned, politically motivated attack.
As was the case in the Pelosi attack, officials' statements disputed the initial narrative that followed Lee's death. The five months between the two attacks wasn't enough time for the pattern to change, and it probably won't change the next time a high-profile crime unfolds in San Francisco.
"This is a very familiar pattern in politics around crime and criminal justice, both here in California, but also in the United States," Garrick Percival, a professor of political science at San Jose State University whose work focuses on American politics and criminal justice policy, told The Examiner. "And this is a very politicized issue in California, in the United States, primarily, because the people who are in charge of prosecuting cases are elected officials, which is not the case in most countries around the world."
Crime and public safety often stir up highly charged emotions, he said, particularly as many tie their feelings about crime to "a sense of decline, or decay or disorder." For voters who backed the successful recall of former District Attorney Chesa Boudin, crime and homelessness were inexorably linked, even as experts say the connections between the two are murky at best.
Because voters elect prosecutors at the local and state levels, Percival said prosecutors often "feel a tremendous amount of pressure to listen to public opinion." For instance, in a working paper published last year, Harvard Law School lecturer Chika Okafor found that prosecutors increased prison admissions and sentences during election years.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins know that pressure well: Breed appointed Jenkins to fill Boudin's seat after the latter served as a public face of his recall.
Yet Jenkins pushed back forcefully on Twitter CEO Elon Musk's "reckless and irresponsible statements" about Lee's death when announcing the arrest of Lee's alleged killer last week. She said Musk's claims served "to mislead the world and their perceptions of San Francisco" and set back the investigation into the attack.
Police Chief William Scott, whose department regularly butted heads with Boudin during his 2.5 years in office, noted in that same press conference that "research shows that most people who commit homicides know the people that they kill." With San Francisco's murder and violent crime rates lower than many of its comparably sized peers, Breed even admitted to the San Francisco Chronicle last week that countering portrayals of San Francisco as a uniquely unsafe city is "clearly something we have to continue to work on."
Percival said it can be difficult for politicians and local leaders to "sift through" sentiment about crime because it can be hard to gauge how pervasive feelings are. For example, Boudin was recalled by a 55-45 margin in June, but 25% of registered San Francisco voters cast ballots to oust him.
"In San Francisco there's, I think, a lot of evidence that people do want alternatives to policing," Percival said. "They do want criminal justice reform. They want the system to be more racially just, and fair and equitable. So the public has all of these feelings and all of these sentiments, and they get all kind of mixed up."
Considering San Francisco's place in American political discourse, Percival observed that, given the city's liberal reputation, many on the political right have long portrayed it as an example of left-wing "decline and chaos." And because of the "structural issue" of prosecutions being the charge of elected officials, Percival said it's difficult to envision future high-profile crimes prompting dissimilar reactions to Lee's killing and the attack on Pelosi, even as the facts prove otherwise.
Therefore, he said, it's incumbent upon elected officials to "lower the temperature of the conversation as much as possible" and provide an accurate assessment of public safety and crime.
That might not "win everyone over," he said. Sixty-two percent of respondents in a San Francisco survey published last week said public safety has gotten worse despite total crimes in 2022 being lower than previously record-low pre-pandemic levels, and it requires a community's trust. But Percival argued people might be more receptive to data, instead of emotion, than they would otherwise.
"Any one of these events is tragic, and our crime levels are still too high," he said, speaking broadly about criminal justice reform in California. "But we have been able to kind of turn the ship around and go in the opposite direction from what we were, certainly in the 1980s, and '90s and early 2000s."