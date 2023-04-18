Bob Lee Memorial in San Francisco

Many rushed to connect to Bob Lee's death to broader concerns about public safety in San Francisco, despite officials alleging his killing was a deeply personal crime. 

 AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Reactions to the killing of tech executive Bob Lee in San Francisco earlier this month followed an all too familiar pattern.

Amid a vacuum of information shortly after the Cash App founder's death, tech executives, conservative media and even some local politicians linked Lee's slaying to broader concerns about public safety and what they say is an out-of-control crime wave in the city. 

