Police reported firearms "may have been stolen" in one of the burglaries, but investigators were still working to determine what exactly had been taken from the two homes.

Walnut Creek police on Saturday urged residents to take precautions to keep their homes safe over the weekend in the wake of at least two residential burglaries.

Walnut Creek Police Department officers responded just before 9:10 p.m. on Friday to the 600 block of Rock Oak Road after a burglary alarm was heard in the area and found a home that had a rear sliding glassed door smashed, according to a department statement.

