Walnut Creek police on Saturday urged residents to take precautions to keep their homes safe over the weekend in the wake of at least two residential burglaries.
Walnut Creek Police Department officers responded just before 9:10 p.m. on Friday to the 600 block of Rock Oak Road after a burglary alarm was heard in the area and found a home that had a rear sliding glassed door smashed, according to a department statement.
Police discovered the inside of the home had been "rummaged through," but no one was home during the burglary.
A witness reported seeing a black Mercedes parked near the home "with three subjects associated to the vehicle in the area" at the time of the burglary, though police did not locate the suspects or the vehicle in the area.
At about 9:30 p.m. the same evening, officers were called to the area of Arbolado Drive and Windchime Court by a resident who was returning to their home and reported seeing "a small black sedan" in the middle of the street and three suspects in dark clothing running away from a house, according to Walnut Creek police.
The three suspects entered the black vehicle, which then fled the area.
The resident who contacted police reported they then entered their home and found that a rear sliding glass door had been smashed and their bedroom had also been "rummaged through."
Police reported firearms "may have been stolen" in one of the burglaries, but investigators were still working to determine what exactly had been taken from the two homes.
The Walnut Creek Police Department reported the burglars appear to target darkened homes that may be unoccupied during evenings due to residents shopping or eating out. Authorities advised keeping a car in a driveway, keeping a home well-lit at night and ensuring gates are locked can deter potential burglaries.
Police also advised residents against keeping valuables in bedrooms, "as they are usually targeted first in a burglary."
Anyone with information on the two robberies that occurred on Friday evening was asked to contact WCPD Detective Sgt. Joe Njoroge at 925 256-3573.