Aaron Peskin said he was "deeply concerned" about a lack of charges in the killing of Banko Brown."At a minimum, this appears to be a manslaughter case to this non-attorney," Peskin said on Tuesday. 

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is facing public and political pressure to reexamine her decision not to charge a Walgreens security guard who allegedly shot and killed a man authorities said was shoplifting. 

After a couple dozen in-person protestors and several remote participants called upon prosecutors to press charges in Banko Brown's killing, Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin said he would introduce a resolution formally asking Jenkins to reconsider filing charges.

