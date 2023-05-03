San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is facing public and political pressure to reexamine her decision not to charge a Walgreens security guard who allegedly shot and killed a man authorities said was shoplifting.
After a couple dozen in-person protestors and several remote participants called upon prosecutors to press charges in Banko Brown's killing, Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin said he would introduce a resolution formally asking Jenkins to reconsider filing charges.
"At a minimum, this appears to be a manslaughter case to this non-attorney," Peskin said, noting that he was "deeply concerned" about the lack of charges.
Shamann Walton, Peskin's presidential predecessor, echoed Peskin's call, adding that he hoped footage of the fatal shooting would be released "as soon as possible."
So far, Jenkins has not addressed those calls.
The district attorney's office has yet to respond to multiple requests from The Examiner, nor has Jenkins issued a public statement in response to Peskin's comments on Tuesday. Her office didn't respond to The Examiner's questions about her plans to release footage of the shooting.
On Monday, Jenkins announced that prosecutors wouldn't press charges against Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, the 33-year-old who was arrested for murder after police he said he shot and killed Brown on April 27 "after a theft occurred."
Jenkins said in a statement that "evidence clearly shows that the suspect believed he was in mortal danger and acted in self-defense."
"We cannot bring forward charges when there is credible evidence of reasonable self-defense," Jenkins said. "Doing so would be unethical and create false hope for a successful prosecution."
The San Francisco Standard reported, citing a source with knowledge of the case, that Brown threatened to stab Anthony. Jenkins told KPIX that the only weapon found after the shooting was Anthony's gun, and Peskin told Mission Local that police told him that Brown was unarmed.
Brown, a transgender man, was misgendered when San Francisco police and the medical examiner identified him as the victim of last week's shooting.
The Young Woman's Freedom Center, where Brown worked as a community organizer, held a rally on Monday demanding justice following Brown's death. Julia Arroyo, the center's co-executive director, told The Examiner on Tuesday that Jenkins' decision not to charge Brown was "not at all" surprising, given Jenkins' " 'tough-on-crime' attitude." She said Brown's friends "will not stop fighting for justice for Banko."
Peskin said details he learned about the case indicated to him that charges should've been filed.
He told Mission Local that the Central Station police captain said Anthony shot Brown after Brown spit on him and assumed a "fighting stance." Peskin also told the San Francisco Chronicle his "understanding is that Brown absconded with $14 worth of candy."
Peskin, who has served on the board intermittently since 2001, said he has never previously urged a district attorney to reconsider pressing charges.