All three suspects who pleaded guilty to trafficking firearms will be sentenced this summer. 

Three San Francisco men have pleaded guilty for their roles in a firearms trafficking scheme, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California announced Thursday

John Dillon Sembrano, Kelly Mean and Ryan Vinhnavong Chantha were indicted by a federal grand jury last August for dealing firearms without a license between August 2020 and November 2021. Sembrano and Mean were also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. 

