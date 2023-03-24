John Dillon Sembrano, Kelly Mean and Ryan Vinhnavong Chantha were indicted by a federal grand jury last August for dealing firearms without a license between August 2020 and November 2021. Sembrano and Mean were also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to the U.S. District Attorney's office, Sembrano obtained dozens of firearms from a handful of sources and had another unlicensed dealer sell them through advertisements on Snapchat and Instagram. Additionally, Sembrano admitted that he possessed 17 firearms — four of which were stolen — that he stored in both his vehicle and the bedroom of his Bayview residence.
Mean, who also dealt guns without a license between August 2020 and November 2021, acquired firearms from his own sources and sold them thereafter. He also possessed two Glock 9 millimeter caliber pistols with high-capacity magazines in connection with his business.
Like Sembrano, Chantha posted dozens of firearms for sale through Snapchat and Instagram. According to prosecutors, he also admitted "he had reason to believe that at least two of the firearms he sold would be transferred to a person who could not lawfully possess a firearm or who would use the firearm unlawfully or would dispose of the firearm unlawfully."
Sembrano and Mean face up to 10 years in prison, while Chantha faces up to five years in prison. The court may also order all three defendants to serve additional periods of supervised release, as well as pay fines and special assessments.
Sembrano's sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 7, 2023, while Chantha and Mean will be sentenced on July 12, 2023.