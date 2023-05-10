24129720_web1_Gavel_1

Joseph James O’Connor, 23, who goes by the moniker “PlugwalkJoe,” pled guilty to a slew of cyber crimes on Tuesday from both California and New York.

A UK man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a series of cybercrimes in California and New York, including the 2020 breach of Twitter.

Joseph James O’Connor, 23, also known as “PlugwalkJoe,” was extradited from Spain late last month to face charges for his role " in a variety of crimes associated with exploitation of social media accounts, online extortion, and cyberstalking," the Justice Department said.

