A UK man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a series of cybercrimes in California and New York, including the 2020 breach of Twitter.
Joseph James O’Connor, 23, also known as “PlugwalkJoe,” was extradited from Spain late last month to face charges for his role " in a variety of crimes associated with exploitation of social media accounts, online extortion, and cyberstalking," the Justice Department said.
“O’Connor has left an impressive trail of destruction in the wake of his wave of criminality,” U.S. Attorney Ismail Ramsey said in a statement. “This case serves as a warning that the reach of the law is long, and criminals anywhere who use computers to commit crimes may end up facing the consequences of their actions in places they did not anticipate.”
The Justice Department said O'Connor was part of a group that hacked into Twitter and reassigned an assortment of accounts to other unauthorized users, including themselves, which they then used to defraud other users. They also sold access to certain accounts, such as those belonging to public figures.
O’Connor is also facing other charges in New York related to a scam to steal $794,000 worth of cryptocurrency from a Manhattan-based company that he and his affiliates planned to launder, the DOJ said. His group used a SIM swap attack technique – when people trick a phone provider into assigning someone’s phone number to a different device – to steal the cryptocurrency.
O'Connor's group was also accused of hacking into the TikTok account of a popular influencer with millions of followers, promoting his own content and his own voice on the account and threatening to release sensitive material of the victim. In 2019, they accessed someone’s Snapchat, copied private sensitive information, including photos and threatened to release them to the public unless the user posted content about O’Connor, the DOJ said.
Another victim was threatened with “swatting” attacks. This refers to the notorious tactic used to to intimidate and possibly harm people in online communities by sending a fake emergency call that would prompt law enforcers to show up at a target's location.
These crimes fell under the jurisdiction of the Northern District of California but have been consolidated under the Southern District of New York case, which involved the cryptocurrency scam.
For the California charges, O’Connor pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit computer intrusion and two counts of committing computer intrusions, making extortive communications, two counts of stalking, and making threatening communications, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison. O’Connor also pleaded guilty to charges filed in New York, including conspiracy to commit computer intrusions, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
O'Connor could face decades in prison, and has agreed to make restitution to victims of his crimes, the DOJ said. He’ll be sentenced on June 23.