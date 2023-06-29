UCSF-Medical-Center

Niyja Anthony Bassard, 24, allegedly stole more than $200,000 worth of specially configured Apple devices from UCSF Medical Center while he was working as a security guard at the hospital.

A UCSF security guard is facing charges that he stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of specially configured Apple products from the hospital.

Pittsburg resdient Niyja Bassard, 24, pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of commercial burglary, grand theft and two felony counts of accessing a computer system without permission in connecting with allegedly stealing more than $200,000 of Apple devices. 

