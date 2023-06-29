A UCSF security guard is facing charges that he stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of specially configured Apple products from the hospital.
Pittsburg resdient Niyja Bassard, 24, pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of commercial burglary, grand theft and two felony counts of accessing a computer system without permission in connecting with allegedly stealing more than $200,000 of Apple devices.
The San Francisco District Attorney's Office said Bassard's preliminary hearing will be scheduled on July 27. If he is convicted of all charges, the man faces up to 15 years in prison.
Prosecutors said Bassard worked as a "senior security officer" at UCSF Medical Center, and his job included patrolling various medical buildings and facilities at the hospital.
Officials said several Apple devices were reported stolen from "locations where there was no evidence of forced entry" between May 2022 and this June. The district attorney's office also noted the devices were "uniquely configured" for use by UCSF medical staff.
UCSF Police Department investigators managed to connect Bassard to the alleged thefts, and he was arrested on June 22.
"Commercial burglary deeply impacts small businesses and large institutions alike and must be taken seriously," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. "In a case like this, we’re talking about equipment that may have been used for life saving purposes or treatments. We do not underestimate or discount the gravity of this criminal conduct in any case and will seek to hold individuals accountable."