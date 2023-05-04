A 21-year-old former University of California, Davis student has been arrested in connection with at least three stabbings in Davis that left two people dead and one other person critically injured.
The Davis Police Department announced at a Thursday afternoon press conference that Carlos Dominguez was taken into custody on Wednesday near Sycamore Park, where one of the stabbings occurred.
The first of the stabbings occurred on the morning of April 27, according to Davis police. Authorities were called that day to Central Park after a man was found unresponsive in the area.
Emergency responders found 50-year-old David Henry Breaux suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Davis police Chief Darren Pytel described the attack as "particularly brutal and brazen," and noted the lack of witnesses to the stabbing complicated efforts to investigate Breaux's death.
Two nights later, police were notified of another stabbing that occurred in Sycamore Park, about two miles from the scene of the first stabbing.
Police called to the scene learned 20-year-old UC Davis student Karim Abou Najm was walking in the park when a suspect approached and stabbed him several times.
A witness saw the end of the attack and had a "brief interaction" with the suspect, who fled the scene, police said.
Najm, who was studying computer science at UC Davis and was set to graduate in about six weeks, died of his wounds at the park, police reported.
"These crimes were horrific, they are hard to imagine," Pytel said "They struck fear in the community, and we know that. David and Karim were taken way too soon. We will never truly understand the sadness or the sense of loss for their families, and we will miss them."
On Tuesday night, two days after Najm was killed, Davis police were called to the area of Second Street and L Street by a woman who reported she had been injured in yet another attack.
The woman told police she was sleeping in a tent in the area when a suspect slashed the tent, reached inside and stabbed her several times before fleeing the scene.
The woman managed to contact emergency services after the attack and was taken to a hospital in critical condition to undergo surgery. Pytel reported on Thursday that the woman remained hospitalized and was recovering from the attack.
An investigation into the third stabbing led Davis police to conclude the three attacks were connected. Authorities released a description of the suspect to the public seeking help to bring him into custody.
Pytel said the Davis Police Department received tips from at least 15 callers in the area of Sycamore Park who reported seeing a person who matched the description of the suspected stabber.
Officers responded to the scene and found the suspect, who was later identified as Carlos Dominguez of Davis. Pytel said Dominguez was found wearing the same or similar clothing to the suspect described in the third stabbing, and police also located physical evidence "that might be part of investigation" including a large hunting knife in a backpack on Dominguez's person.
Dominguez, who Pytel said was a student at UC Davis "up until last week," was placed under arrest for possession of the knife and was subsequently questioned by police detectives "for several hours," Pytel said. After accruing additional evidence, Pytel said Davis police arrested Dominguez on Thursday afternoon on suspicion of murdering Breaux and Najm, as well as injuring the woman in the third stabbing.
Authorities were investigating events leading up to the three stabbings. It was not immediately known if Dominguez knew any of the victims.