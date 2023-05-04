DPD Presser

Davis police Chief Darren Pytel (center) announced at a Thursday afternoon press conference that the 21-year-old student was arrested for allegedly killing two men and injuring a woman in three separate stabbings.

 Davis Police Department

A 21-year-old former University of California, Davis student has been arrested in connection with at least three stabbings in Davis that left two people dead and one other person critically injured.

The Davis Police Department announced at a Thursday afternoon press conference that Carlos Dominguez was taken into custody on Wednesday near Sycamore Park, where one of the stabbings occurred.

