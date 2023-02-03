SFPD Traffic Stop

The San Francisco Police Commission passed a policy limiting traffic stops for low-level offenses that are used as a pretext to question drivers about other infractions, as well as restricting police officers to only "ask investigatory questions regarding criminal activity if reasonable suspicion or probable cause for a criminal offense arises during" the stop.

 Michael Ocampo | Wikimedia Commons

A day after Tyre Nichols died of the injuries he sustained in a brutal beating from five Memphis police officers following a traffic stop, the San Francisco Police Commission approved a two-pronged policy that The City's police chief said could be a "sea change for policing."

After months of meetings and input, the commission on Jan. 11 passed a policy limiting traffic stops for low-level offenses that are often used as a pretext to question drivers about other infractions. It also restricted police officers to only "ask investigatory questions regarding criminal activity if reasonable suspicion or probable cause for a criminal offense arises during" the stop.

