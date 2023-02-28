The San Francisco Police Department announced on Tuesday that two teenaged girls were arrested for allegedly assaulting a couple near Mission Dolores Park.
SFPD officers were called just before 3:55 p.m. on Feb. 12 to the area of 18th Street and Dolores Street, near Mission High School, on reports of the assault and made contact with the two victims who said they were walking in the area when the two suspects riding a scooter drove into them, according to a department statement.
"The two female suspects got off the scooters and continued to attack the victims by punching them, which caused injuries to both victims," according to San Francisco police. "The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction."
A Nextdoor post made by a user who identified himself as one of the victims in the attack detailed that the man and his wife were walking in the area when the two suspects approached them from behind "doing 20 mph on their Lime electric scooter."
"We were on the sidewalk walking behind the bus stop, and apparently we did not move out of their way fast enough, so they proceeded to attack us, screaming expletives & punching me repeatedly," the Nextdoor post said.
The man suffered only minor injuries in the attack. However, the man's wife suffered an orbital fracture and was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries, according to the Nextdoor post and to the SFPD.
Investigators assigned to the case discovered on Feb. 15 that one of the suspects, identified only as a 17-year-old girl, had been taken into custody in Alameda County on an unrelated offense.
San Francisco police took the suspect from the Alameda County Juvenile Justice Center and booked her into the San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center for her alleged part in the Mission District assault.
Authorities on Saturday located and recognized the second suspect in the area of 24th Street and Mission Street, and she was also taken into custody for her alleged part in the assault. Authorities also identified her only as a 17-year-old girl, and her name was withheld due to her age.
An investigation into the assault is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the SFPD at 415 575-4444