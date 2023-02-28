180418sfe-scooters4Web

The couple was approached by the suspects who were riding a Lime scooter. The two teenaged girls allegedly yelled at the victims before assaulting them, according to San Francisco police.

 Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner

The San Francisco Police Department announced on Tuesday that two teenaged girls were arrested for allegedly assaulting a couple near Mission Dolores Park.

SFPD officers were called just before 3:55 p.m. on Feb. 12 to the area of 18th Street and Dolores Street, near Mission High School, on reports of the assault and made contact with the two victims who said they were walking in the area when the two suspects riding a scooter drove into them, according to a department statement.

