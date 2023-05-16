Police crime scene tape

The first shooting occurred near Jefferson Square Park, while the second occurred in Hunters Point. The suspects in both shooting were being sought as of Tuesday.

 Wikimedia Commons

San Francisco police were investigating two separate Monday night shootings that left a pair of men seriously injured.

Officers were called just before 7:25 p.m. on Monday to the 1200 block of Eddy Street, near Jefferson Square Park, on reports of a shooting and found one of the victims injured at the scene, San Francisco Police Department Officer Robert Rueca told The Examiner.

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com

Tags