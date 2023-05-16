San Francisco police were investigating two separate Monday night shootings that left a pair of men seriously injured.
Officers were called just before 7:25 p.m. on Monday to the 1200 block of Eddy Street, near Jefferson Square Park, on reports of a shooting and found one of the victims injured at the scene, San Francisco Police Department Officer Robert Rueca told The Examiner.
SFPD Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani said in a Tweet that an unknown number of suspects shot at the victim, who was described only as a 27-year-old man.
Responding officers provided aid to the wounded man before medics arrived at the scene and took him to a hospital with what Rueca said were non-life threatening injuries.
The second shooting occurred just before 10:05 p.m. in the 100 block of Atoll Circle in Hunters Point, Rueca told The Examiner.
Vaswani reported the victim – a 26-year-old man – was parking his car in the area when an unknown suspect armed with a rifle began firing at him.
The victim was struck several times by gunfire and was found at the scene by officers, who provided aid to the man until medics arrived to take him to a hospital with several life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to the SFPD.
Investigations into the two shootings were ongoing, and no descriptions of the suspects in the cases were available. Anyone with information on the shootings was asked to contact the SFPD at 415 575-444