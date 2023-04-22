Hookah lounge shooting

One victim died at the scene, while another died at an area hospital, authorities said.

 Alameda County Sheriff's Office

Two people were killed and two others were injured in an early-morning shooting on Saturday in front of a hookah lounge in Hayward.

Alameda County Sheriff's Office units were called just before 1:45 a.m. to the lounge located at 21272 Mission Blvd. on reports of the shooting and found an unresponsive victim and multiple shell casings outside of the business, according to a department statement.

