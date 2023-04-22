Two people were killed and two others were injured in an early-morning shooting on Saturday in front of a hookah lounge in Hayward.
Alameda County Sheriff's Office units were called just before 1:45 a.m. to the lounge located at 21272 Mission Blvd. on reports of the shooting and found an unresponsive victim and multiple shell casings outside of the business, according to a department statement.
Authorities were later notified by two separate hospitals of three patients who suffered gunshot injuries in the shooting at the hookah lounge.
The victim who was found at the scene of the shooting and one of the victims who was taken to a hospital died of their wounds, the sheriff's office reported. Their names were not released pending notification of their next of kin.
Authorities reported the shooting stemmed from a dispute and appears to be targeted, though no suspect description was immediately available.
"Our Crime Prevention and Crime Reduction units have responded to this location numerous times in the past two years for disturbances that involved intoxicated patrons," the sheriff's office said. "Alameda County Code Enforcement and Board Zoning and Adjustments have cited the owner of safety violations and violations for tobacco and alcohol sales without proper permits or licensing."
Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at 510 667-3622.