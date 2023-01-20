Authorities on Friday sought the public's help to identify two suspects wanted in two separate assaults that occurred in the area of the University of California, Berkeley campus.
The first incident occurred just before 6:45 p.m. on Thursday near the university's Stephens Hall, according to an alert sent by the University of California Police Department.
Police reported the victim was walking southbound on a pedestrian bridge on the east side of the lecture hall when a suspect approached, "said something to the victim" and then struck them in the face in an "unprovoked" assault, according to UC police.
The suspect left the area on foot, police said. The victim was left with a bloody nose.
The second incident occurred about 2:40 a.m. on Friday in the area of 2347 Telegraph Ave., less than a half mile south of the university's Sproul Hall. UC police reported the suspect approached a victim and attempted to rob them at gunpoint before hitting them in the head with the firearm and fleeing the area.
The extent of the second victim's injuries were not specified.
The suspect in the first assault was described as a man in his 20s who stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a heavy build, according to police. He was last seen wearing a pink hat and a green or blue sweater.
The suspect in the attempted robbery was described only as a male wearing dark clothing and a black mask.
Anyone with information on either crime was asked to contact the University of California Police Department at 510 642-6760 or the Berkeley Police Department at 510 981-5900.