An assault occurred Thursday night near the university's Stephens Hall, and an attempted robbery occurred early Friday morning just south of Sproul Hall.

Authorities on Friday sought the public's help to identify two suspects wanted in two separate assaults that occurred in the area of the University of California, Berkeley campus.

The first incident occurred just before 6:45 p.m. on Thursday near the university's Stephens Hall, according to an alert sent by the University of California Police Department.

