Police announced on Wednesday that two suspects were taken into custody after allegedly fatally shooting a Pleasanton Home Depot employee who attempted to stop one of the suspects from shoplifting.
Pleasanton Police Department officers were called about 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday to the Home Depot located 6000 Johnson Drive on reports of an injured man and found 26-year-old Blake Mohs suffering from at least one gunshot wound at the scene, according to a department statement.
Mohs was taken to a hospital, and police later reported he died of his injuries.
An investigation into the shooting revealed Mohs "confronted a female shoplifter who resisted and shot him," according to Pleasanton police. The suspect then ran to a getaway car driven by a second suspect, which fled the scene.
Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputies located the suspect vehicle in the 7000 block of Ney Avenue in Oakland about 2:30 p.m. on the same day and took 32-year-old Benicia Knapps and 31-year-old David Guillory into custody. Authorities also recovered a handgun at an intersection near the scene of the shooting.
Police also noted Knapps' child was in the getaway car at the time of the shooting. The child was later released to the custody of relatives.
Pleasanton police said in a statement that Mohs was a well-known member of the community who was involved in community youth programs and was planning to be married in the summer.
"I am devastated by the loss... in yesterday's senseless shooting," Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown said in a prepared statement. "Through his service to Tri-Valley organizations, Blake was a model for others. To have a life cut short is heartbreaking and infuriating. I’m joined by the city council in offering our deepest condolences to Blake’s family, friends, loved ones and to everyone impacted by this tragedy."
Mohs is survived by his parents, brother and fiancee.