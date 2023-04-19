Home Depot Shooting suspects

Benicia Knapps, 32, and David Guillory, 31, were arrested for allegedly fatally shooting Home Depot employee Blake Mohs after the man reportedly confronted Knapps for shoplifting, police reported.

 Pleasanton Police Department

Police announced on Wednesday that two suspects were taken into custody after allegedly fatally shooting a Pleasanton Home Depot employee who attempted to stop one of the suspects from shoplifting.

Pleasanton Police Department officers were called about 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday to the Home Depot located 6000 Johnson Drive on reports of an injured man and found 26-year-old Blake Mohs suffering from at least one gunshot wound at the scene, according to a department statement.

Ex // Top Stories

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com

Tags