Two suspects were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man on a bus in the Ingleside area.
23-year-old Ilasa Faalogoifo and 21-year-old Jasmine Taaga, both of San Francisco, were arrested on Nov. 18 in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred in August, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
Officers were called about 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 3 to the area of Velasco Avenue and Santos Street, near John McLaren Park, on reports of a shooting on a bus and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds on the vehicle, according to the SFPD.
Officers rendered aid to the man until paramedics arrived and took him to a hospital, where died of his wounds. The man’s name was not released.
Police later learned a 62-year-old woman suffered an unspecified "non-life-threatening injury" in the shooting and took herself to a hospital for treatment before authorities arrived at the scene.
Investigators identified Faalogoifo and Taaga as suspects in the shooting and the two were located on Nov. 18 at a hotel in the 2900 block of Geneva Avenue in Daly City. Both were arrested and booked into the San Francisco County Jail, and authorities "seized evidence related to the investigation" from the hotel room where the suspects were staying.
Faalogoifo was being held on suspicion of homicide, attempted homicide and a post-release supervision violation. Taaga was being held on suspicion of homicide and attempted homicide.
An investigation into the shooting was ongoing, and a motive had yet to be determined. Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444.