The two suspects, a 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, were arrested at a Daly City hotel on Nov. 18.

Two suspects were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man on a bus in the Ingleside area.

23-year-old Ilasa Faalogoifo and 21-year-old Jasmine Taaga, both of San Francisco, were arrested on Nov. 18 in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred in August, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

