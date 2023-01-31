A man and a woman from San Lorenzo were arrested over the weekend for allegedly killing a man near the San Francisco Civic Center.
San Francisco Police Department officers were called on the evening of Nov. 11 to the area of Grove and Larkin streets, about a block away from City Hall, on reports of a "possible assault" and found the victim unconscious on the ground, according to a department statement.
Paramedics were called to the area and rendered aid to the man, but he died at the scene. His name and exact manner of death were not released by authorities.
SFPD homicide detectives investigated the man's death and eventually identified 55-year-old Lonnie Johnson and 38-year-old Laurie Goode-Inman – both of San Lorenzo – as suspects in the killing.
The man was last seen at his residence on Jan. 6 in the Lower Nob Hill neighborhood
SFPD officers on foot patrol in the area of 7th and Market streets found and recognized Johnson and Goode-Inman on Saturday, and both were taken into custody without incident. During the arrest, officers searched the suspects and discovered "a loaded and concealed firearm" in Johnson's possession, according to San Francisco police.
Both suspects were booked into the San Francisco County Jail for their alleged parts in the killing. Johnson was booked on suspicion of homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and illegally carrying a concealed weapon, while Goode-Inman was booked on suspicion of homicide.
Johnson and Goode-Inman are both being held without bail, according to San Francisco Sheriff's Office jail records.
An investigation into the killing is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the SFPD at 415 575-4444.