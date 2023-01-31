SF City Hall

The victim was found unconscious about a block from San Francisco City Hall, and he died at the scene, according to the SFPD.

 Kevin N. Hume | Examiner staff photographer

A man and a woman from San Lorenzo were arrested over the weekend for allegedly killing a man near the San Francisco Civic Center.

San Francisco Police Department officers were called on the evening of Nov. 11 to the area of Grove and Larkin streets, about a block away from City Hall, on reports of a "possible assault" and found the victim unconscious on the ground, according to a department statement.

