Police announced on Tuesday that three men were arrested for allegedly committing a string of armed robberies in Palo Alto and Milpitas.
Palo Alto Police Department officers were called about 6:35 p.m. on Monday to the 1100 block of Trinity Lane, near Sofia University, on reports of a robbery and made contact with a family of four, according to a department statement.
The victims, which included two children under 10, reported they had just pulled into the driveway of their home and were exiting their vehicle when they were approached by two suspects who demanded their phones and a purse.
"One suspect pointed a gun at the male victim and threatened to kill him if they did not comply," Palo Alto police reported. "The suspects then took the phones from both adult victims and ran to a waiting getaway car driven by a third suspect. They did not take the female victim’s purse."
Palo Alto police received another report of an armed robbery just after 6:55 p.m. on the same night and officers were sent 800 block of Marshall Drive, less than two miles away from the scene of the first robbery.
Officers made contact with a victim who reported she was robbed of her phone at gunpoint "by similarly described suspects" who fled the scene in a white SUV.
No victims were injured in either robbery.
Ex // Top Stories
“Peace out Twitter. Time is precious. Will be using the time I spend on this forum having direct productive conversations with the people of San Francisco”
In honor of National Park Week, the National Parks Service is waiving entrance fees on Earth Day to its more than 400 national parks
Even with Golden State on the road, the Warriors' home turf remains a prime postseason party spot for members of Dub Nation
An investigation into the two crimes led investigators to uncover that the suspect vehicle involved in both incidents was a 2020 Kia Sportage which had been reported stolen out of Oakland on Monday morning, according to the PAPD.
San Francisco Police Department officers located the suspect vehicle about 9:15 p.m. on Monday in the area of Seventh Street and Stevenson Street, near the border of SoMa and the Tenderloin, and conducted a traffic stop.
Four occupants of the vehicle were detained, and Palo Alto police officers were called to the scene. Authorities recovered a "blank pistol" and the property which had been stolen during the two robberies in Palo Alto, as well as several other cell phones which police believe may have been stolen as well.
"Officers were also able to determine that the same suspects were responsible for another armed robbery that had occurred [Monday] night after the first two in Palo Alto; personnel from the Milpitas Police Department assisted with the ensuing investigation," Palo Alto police reported.
18-year-old Siahola J’lan Tupouata, 21-year-old Tavita Lauti Fifita and 19-year-old Curtis Eddie Charles Freeman – all of Oakland – were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of several felonies.
A 16-year-old boy – whose name was not released due to his age – was also detained at the scene of the traffic stop, and police discovered he had an outstanding probation violation warrant. The boy was taken to the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall, and police were working to determine if he was connected to any of the robberies allegedly committed by the other suspects.