The victim told officers he was on his way back to his hotel when he was "assaulted by multiple unknown suspects" who then fled the scene. The wounded man then made his way to his hotel, where police were called to investigate.

 By Bay City News

The San Francisco Police Department announced on Thursday that three men were taken into custody for allegedly stabbing another man in the Tenderloin.

SFPD officers were called just before midnight on Feb. 16 to the 500 block of Geary Street on reports of the stabbing and made contact with the 41-year-old victim who was suffering from numerous stab wounds.

