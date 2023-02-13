spotlight Man, 71, injured in South San Francisco suspected hit and run By James Salazar | Examiner staff writer James Salazar News Producer Author twitter Author email Feb 13, 2023 Feb 13, 2023 Updated 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email South San Francisco Police Officers responded to the incident on Feb. 9 at approximately 9:45 p.m. File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 71-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after being struck by a vehicle in a suspected hit and run in South San Francisco last week.South San Francisco Police Officers responded to the incident on Feb. 9 at approximately 9:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of El Camino Real after a man was found laying in the road with major injuries. Love is in the air for Cal Academy of Sciences' penguins It's sure to put a pen-grin on your face The victim had stopped his bicycle and was standing in the bike lane when he was hit from behind by a dark colored vehicle traveling southbound, according to the SSFPD investigation. The driver sped away in the vehicle, which officers believe could be a green-colored sedan with a light-colored roof. It was last seen heading southbound on El Camino Real. The victim was transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and was being treated for spinal and rib fractures, as well as a laceration to the head. So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the South San Francisco Police Department at 650-877-8900. S.F. Beer Week: A week's worth of highlights among ten days of hops After a two-year absence of in-person events, the taps are ready to flow 49ers' legend Joe Montana is putting memorabilia up for auction Some big spenders can own pieces of high school, collegiate and professional football history Place a free digital obituaryWe provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started. Place an obituary jsalazar@sfexaminer.com@jamesbewriting Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transportation Police Crime Roads And Traffic Hospitals James Salazar News Producer James Salazar is a social media producer and a digital news producer for The Examiner. Author twitter Author email Follow James Salazar Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you You May Also Like Suspect in stabbing deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania Arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court said Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition Man fatally shot in Richmond District; suspect arrested Police responded Wednesday morning to reports of a person breaking into a home -- and found a man with a gunshot wound Man arrested after allegedly setting fire to Pleasant Hill apartment building Police were called to the apartment, located near John F. Kennedy University, after receiving reports of smoke following sounds of an explosion Two arrested in connection with fatal shooting in San Jose The Sunnyvale men were booked for homicide in the shooting death of 19-year-old Daniel Arredondo Guizar of San Jose S.F. Police seek suspects who shot man during attempted carjacking A preliminary investigation into the shooting revealed the man was walking to his car when he noticed "multiple subjects" tampering with his vehicle Jan. 6 Committee refers Trump, allies, to Department of Justice The action is the first time in U.S. history that Congress has referred a former president for criminal prosecution Load more {{title}} {{summary}} The Latest Artists, activists, scientists: SF Public Library's 'Night of Ideas' coming next month Updated 6 min ago SF once supported a Marxist labor school 23 min ago East Bay to East Coast: Southwest restores flights from Oakland to major destination Updated 27 min ago Warriors GM mum on GP2 trade drama, probe: 'Just want a fair result' Updated 1 hr ago Yankees' Cortes to miss WBC with hamstring injury 2 hrs ago How Bay Area concrete could offer climate change solutions Updated 27 min ago Astros celebrate, Cubs-Cardinals in London mark schedule 5 hrs ago Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Opinion Cruise ships are back in SF along with much needed tourism money Latest e-Edition San Francisco e-Edition San Francisco