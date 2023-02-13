21561530_web1_200517-SFE-HitAndRun-1_1

A 71-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after being struck by a vehicle in a suspected hit and run in South San Francisco last week.

South San Francisco Police Officers responded to the incident on Feb. 9 at approximately 9:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of El Camino Real after a man was found laying in the road with major injuries. 

