Authorities on Saturday arrested a 51-year-old man suspected of firing a gun loaded with blanks inside a San Francisco synagogue and, in another instance, brandishing a firearm in a theater.
The San Francisco Police Department announced the man was located in the Richmond District about 5 p.m. on Friday and officers detained him without incident. Police also served a search warrant at the man's house and found "evidence related to the incidents," which was recovered by investigators.
The SFPD did not identify the suspect in it's press release, but he was identified as Dmitri Mishin in San Francisco Sheriff's Office jail records.
The records also indicated he was booked on suspicion of one felony and two misdemeanor crimes, and that the gun used in the incidents was "an imitation firearm." Mishin was being held without bail, and a court date had yet to be set.
Mishin is alleged to have entered a theater in the 3600 block of Balboa Street in the Outer Richmond District at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday, where he "brandished a handgun" before fleeing the scene on foot, according to San Francisco police.
On Wednesday at about 7:20 p.m., Mishin also allegedly entered the Schneerson Center in the 2600 block of Balboa Street and "shot a firearm several times" before again fleeing the scene on foot, police said.
Mishin was being held without bail on suspicion of disturbing a religious assembly, brandishing an imitation firearm and causing another to refrain from engaging in a religious service.
An investigation into the two incidents is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415 575-4444.