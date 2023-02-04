Suspect who fired blanks in SF synagogue

The suspect was identified in San Francisco Sheriff's Office jail records, and he is being held without bail.

 FBI

Authorities on Saturday arrested a 51-year-old man suspected of firing a gun loaded with blanks inside a San Francisco synagogue and, in another instance, brandishing a firearm in a theater.

The San Francisco Police Department announced the man was located in the Richmond District about 5 p.m. on Friday and officers detained him without incident. Police also served a search warrant at the man's house and found "evidence related to the incidents," which was recovered by investigators.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like