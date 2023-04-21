San Francisco police announced on Friday that the second of two suspects in a Richmond District robbery has been booked for his alleged role in the crime.
The San Francisco Police Department said in a statement that 59-year-old Milton Singletary of San Francisco – who was already in custody on an unrelated offense – was booked on charges of robbery, possession of stolen property, conspiracy and resisting arrest for his alleged part in the March 24 robbery.
SFPD officers were called that day to the 2400 block of Lake Street and made contact with a 32-year-old woman who told police that she and her two daughters were exiting their vehicle when they were approached by a male suspect who pointed a gun at her and "demanded her property," according to a department statement.
"The suspect then took several personal items from the victim and got into a waiting vehicle, being operated by a second suspect, and fled the scene," the SFPD reported. "None of the victims suffered any physical injuries as a result of the incident."
Authorities managed to track the woman's stolen phone to the area ofGolden Gate Avenue and Jones Street in the Tenderloin and located a suspect vehicle nearby. The vehicle attempted to drive off when police tried to conduct a traffic stop, but then "came to an abrupt stop" and two suspects fled on foot.
Singletary eluded arrest at the time, but police were able to arrest the passenger who was later identified as 57-year-old Patrick Rushing, also known as Darryl Robinson, of San Francisco. Rushingwas charged by the San Francisco District Attorney's Office in early April with robbery, possession of stolen property, child endangerment, making criminal threats and being a felon in possession of a firearm for his alleged part in the robbery.
Investigators later identified Singletary as the driver in the robbery and discovered he was already in custody on an unrelated offense. Singletary was booked for his alleged part in the crime on April 14, according to the SFPD.
Singletary is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, according to San Francisco Sheriff's Office jail records.