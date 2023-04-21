19363378_web1_sfpdcrime_1

The suspect, later identified as 59-year-old Milton Singletary, was already in custody on an unrelated offense, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

San Francisco police announced on Friday that the second of two suspects in a Richmond District robbery has been booked for his alleged role in the crime.

The San Francisco Police Department said in a statement that 59-year-old Milton Singletary of San Francisco – who was already in custody on an unrelated offense – was booked on charges of robbery, possession of stolen property, conspiracy and resisting arrest for his alleged part in the March 24 robbery.

