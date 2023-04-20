Muni bus line 33

The suspect, later identified as 44-year-old Joseph Benjamin, allegedly spit on and threw food at several people on Muni busses, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Police announced on Thursday that a man was taken into custody on suspicion of hate crimes after allegedly assaulting several people on Muni busses in San Francisco.

The first crime reported to authorities occurred on the morning of Feb. 16 when the suspect – later identified as 44-year-old Joseph Benjamin – allegedly "uttered racially charged language to an Asian female passenger on the bus," according to the San Francisco Police Department.

