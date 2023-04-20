Police announced on Thursday that a man was taken into custody on suspicion of hate crimes after allegedly assaulting several people on Muni busses in San Francisco.
The first crime reported to authorities occurred on the morning of Feb. 16 when the suspect – later identified as 44-year-old Joseph Benjamin – allegedly "uttered racially charged language to an Asian female passenger on the bus," according to the San Francisco Police Department.
A bystander attempted to intervene and told Benjamin to stop, leading the suspect to turn his attention to the bystander and allegedly throw an egg at him, police reported. Benjamin then got off the bus and allegedly threw another egg at the vehicle before fleeing the scene on foot.
The SFPD was not immediately notified of the crime, but opened an investigation once the incident was reported to the department. The ensuing investigation led authorities to identify Benjamin as the suspect and link two additional incidents to the man.
On Feb. 13, SFPD officers responded to the area of O’Farrell Street and Van Ness Avenue on reports of an assault on a Muni bus driver, police said.
"Officers arrived on scene and met with the victim, an Asian male, who stated that he was advised by a passenger that another passenger spit on someone and was using threatening language," the SFPD reported. "The victim told the suspect exit the bus, and the suspect used hateful language and spit on the victim before fleeing the scene."
SFPD investigators also contacted a victim on Feb. 23 who believed they had an encounter with Benjamin after seeing the suspect in a video on social media. The victim, who police noted was an Asian woman, reported she was on a Muni bus in December when the suspect allegedly "made derogatory comments about her ethnicity and gender and threw food at her."
SFPD patrol officers located Benjamin on Friday in the 500 block of Jones Street in the Tenderloin and took him into custody. He was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of battery and two counts of a hate crime, police reported.
Benjamin is being held on $22,500 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday at 9 a.m., according to San Francisco Sheriff's Office jail records.
An investigation into the crimes is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the SFPD at 415 575-4444.