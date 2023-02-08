Diego Mendoza-Ramirez

Diego Mendoza-Ramirez allegedly held people by gunpoint and demanded money from them as they used ATMs, sometimes pistol-whipping the victims during the robberies, San Jose police said.

 San Jose Police Department

San Jose police announced on Wednesday that a 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing and assaulting several people as they withdrew money from ATMs throughout the city.

Diego Mendoza-Ramirez was located allegedly driving a stolen vehicle on Thursday and was taken into custody in connection with the string of crimes, which occurred between Jan. 22 and Jan. 30, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like