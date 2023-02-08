San Jose police announced on Wednesday that a 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing and assaulting several people as they withdrew money from ATMs throughout the city.
Diego Mendoza-Ramirez was located allegedly driving a stolen vehicle on Thursday and was taken into custody in connection with the string of crimes, which occurred between Jan. 22 and Jan. 30, according to the San Jose Police Department.
In that span of time, Mendoza-Ramirez allegedly robbed or attempted to rob four people at ATMs.
"The suspect used a semi-automatic pistol, often pistol whipping his victims, to demand money from them while they were using automated teller machines," San Jose police said. "On one occasion the suspect negligently discharged a firearm while committing the crimes. The suspect used at least two stolen vehicles as getaway cars during the commission of his crimes."
San Jose police reported Mendoza-Ramirez "was in possession of property that linked him to the robberies" at the time of his arrest, and a search of his home led to the discovery of further "items of evidentiary value to the case, in addition to evidence of narcotic sales."
Mendoza-Ramirez was booked into the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas on suspicion of at least 12 felony crimes, and he is being held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 3.
An investigation into the robberies is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact SJPD Detective Van Brande at 408 277-4166.