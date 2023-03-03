cristien-patrick-conners-suspect.jpg

Cristien Patrick Connors, 28, allegedly stole four handbags worth upwards of $10,000 from one of the homes, according to police.

 Palo Alto Police Department

Palo Alto police on Friday announced a 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing or attempting to burglarize several homes.

Officers were called just before 7:20 p.m. on Feb. 20 to a home in the 1300 block of Forest Avenue on reports of a robbery, according to a Palo Alto Police Department statement.

You might like

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like