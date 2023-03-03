Palo Alto police on Friday announced a 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing or attempting to burglarize several homes.
Officers were called just before 7:20 p.m. on Feb. 20 to a home in the 1300 block of Forest Avenue on reports of a robbery, according to a Palo Alto Police Department statement.
A victim at the scene told police she reviewed surveillance video from the home and learned that at around 2 a.m., a suspect entered a backdoor of the home "which had not been locking properly" and picked up four handbags that had been left on a dining room table before fleeing the scene through the back door.
Police reported the handbags had a combined value of more than $10,000.
"In those four cases, residents noticed the suspect on video footage hours after the incidents occurred," Palo Alto police reported. "Those cases all occurred between 3 and 4 a.m. on February 19 at occupied residences in the 3800 block of Nathan Way, the 3500 block of Ross Road and the 700 block of Christine Drive. The unknown suspect appears to enter side and rear yards via unlocked gates, then try to open doors of the homes."
Authorities eventually identified the suspect in the crimes as Cristien Patrick Connors of Palo Alto, according to police. Officers served a search warrant at Connors' home in the 3100 block of Middlefield Road on Thursday afternoon and found the four handbags stolen from the burglary on Forest Avenue, as well as "other evidence connecting the suspect to three of the four cases from the morning of February 19."
Connors was arrested without incident after they discovered the items in his home. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of several felony crimes.
Connors is being held without bail, and he is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, according to Santa Clara county jail records.