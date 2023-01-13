The stabbings occurred two days apart, according to the Oakland Police Department. One woman was wounded and taken to a hospital, but 71-year-old Dilma Franks-Spruill was pronounced dead at the scene of her stabbing.
Oakland police arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly killing one woman and wounding another in at least two separate stabbings.
Wilbert Winchester was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of several felony charges stemming from the stabbings including murder and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Oakland Police Department.
Oakland police officers were called about 1 a.m. on Monday to the 3400 block of International Boulevard in the Fruitvale area on reports of an assault with a knife and found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds at the scene, according to a department statement.
The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of her wounds.
The three victims were taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, where one male patient was pronounced dead
Officers were again called about 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday to the 1500 block of Eighth Street in West Oakland on reports of another stabbing and found 71-year-old Dilma Franks-Spruill suffering from multiple knife wounds.
Paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced Franks-Spruill dead, according to police.
Winchester was booked into the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin and is being held without bail. He is scheduled to appear for a plea hearing at the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse on Feb. 3.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.