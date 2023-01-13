Oakland police logo

The stabbings occurred two days apart, according to the Oakland Police Department. One woman was wounded and taken to a hospital, but 71-year-old Dilma Franks-Spruill was pronounced dead at the scene of her stabbing.

 Oakland Police Department

Oakland police arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly killing one woman and wounding another in at least two separate stabbings.

Wilbert Winchester was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of several felony charges stemming from the stabbings including murder and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@clintreillycommunications.com

Tags

You May Also Like