SJOIS

A member of the SJPD's MERGE unit was shot as authorities approached the suspect's residence in the 800 block of Sinbad Avenue, the department reported.

 San Jose Police Department

A man was taken into custody early Saturday morning after wounding a police officer in a shooting in San Jose.

Two officers conducted a traffic stop just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of Story and South Kind roads, near Emma Prusch Farm Park, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like