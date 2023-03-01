police_tape_horiz_15 (copy)

A motive for the stabbing was under investigation, though Santa Rosa police reported the three students may have been involved in altercations in the past.

One teenaged boy was killed and another was injured in a stabbing that stemmed from an altercation at a Santa Rosa high school on Wednesday.

Santa Rosa Police Department officers were called about 11:11 a.m. to Montgomery High School, located at 1250 Hahman Drive, on reports of a fight and arrived at the campus about four minutes later, said department Chief John Cregan.

