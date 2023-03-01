One teenaged boy was killed and another was injured in a stabbing that stemmed from an altercation at a Santa Rosa high school on Wednesday.
Santa Rosa Police Department officers were called about 11:11 a.m. to Montgomery High School, located at 1250 Hahman Drive, on reports of a fight and arrived at the campus about four minutes later, said department Chief John Cregan.
Officers found two juniors injured at the school – one 16-year-old boy suffered at least three stab wounds to his upper body, while the other boy suffered a stab wound to the hand.
The two students were taken to a hospital, where the 16-year-old boy died of his wounds. His name was not released pending notification of his next of kin.
Cregan said an investigation into the altercation revealed the two juniors entered an art classroom and "engaged in an altercation" with a 15-year-old freshman student inside the classroom.
The classroom teacher and two aids attempted to break up the fight, but the freshman allegedly produced a folding knife and stabbed the two juniors.
The two injured students managed to break away from the altercation and reported to the school nurse, which resulted in police being called to the scene.
The 15-year-old suspect fled the school following the stabbing, though police received a tip from callers at Saint Eugene Cathedral – located at 2323 Montgomery Drive just under a mile away from Montgomery High School – who said they saw the suspect in a creek bed behind the building.
Officers responded to the cathedral and found the suspect attempting to hide in the creek bed. He was taken into custody without further incident just before noon, though his name was not released due to his age.
Police did not locate the knife used in the stabbing, and a search for the weapon was ongoing, Cregan said.
Students were dismissed from the school and classes were cancelled for the day following the altercation.
In the wake of the stabbing, Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent Anna Trunnell said school officials were reviewing the situation and would release a decision by 6 p.m. on Wednesday on whether Montgomery High School would hold classes on Thursday.
An investigation into the stabbing was ongoing, and a motive for the altercation was not known. However, Santa Rosa police reported the three students may have been involved in previous altercations.