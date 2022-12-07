The victim was found at the scene suffering from multiple stab wounds and was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Oakland police were working to determine a motive for the attack and whether the victim and the suspect were connected to one another in any way.
A student was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly stabbing another boy near an Oakland high school.
The stabbing was reported about 11:30 a.m. in the 12000 block of Skyline Boulevard, near Skyline High School, according to the Oakland Police Department. The OPD reported officers were called to the scene after receiving a report of a male student who was possibly stabbed in the parking lot of the school following an altercation with another person.
OPD and Oakland Fire Department units responded to the scene and found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds, said Officer Kim Armstead. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
"Thanks to the swift and diligent work of our responding officers, a person wanted in connection with this stabbing was located and is in custody," Armstead said.
The OPD confirmed both the victim and the suspect in the alleged stabbing are juveniles and students at Skyline High School, and their names were not released due to their ages.
Investigators were working to determine the motivation for the stabbing and whether the victim and the assailant have any connection to one another, Armstead said.
Anyone with information on the stabbing was asked to call Oakland police at 510-238-3426