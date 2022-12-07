police_tape_horiz_15 (copy)

The victim was found at the scene suffering from multiple stab wounds and was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Oakland police were working to determine a motive for the attack and whether the victim and the suspect were connected to one another in any way.

 By Examiner Staff

A student was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly stabbing another boy near an Oakland high school.

The stabbing was reported about 11:30 a.m. in the 12000 block of Skyline Boulevard, near Skyline High School, according to the Oakland Police Department. The OPD reported officers were called to the scene after receiving a report of a male student who was possibly stabbed in the parking lot of the school following an altercation with another person.

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@clintreillycommunications.com

