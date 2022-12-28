Alleged Paul Pelosi Attacker David DePape

David DePape has pleaded not guilty to state charges in his alleged attack of Paul Pelosi, but he won't stand trial until sometime next year. 

 AP Photo/Eric Risberg

The alleged attacker of San Francisco Rep. Nancy Pelosi's husband might not stand trial until well into next year.

David DePape, 42, waived his right to a speedy trial in an arraignment hearing on Wednesday, and the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said that he will next appear in court on Feb. 23, 2023. 

