The alleged attacker of San Francisco Rep. Nancy Pelosi's husband might not stand trial until well into next year.
David DePape, 42, waived his right to a speedy trial in an arraignment hearing on Wednesday, and the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said that he will next appear in court on Feb. 23, 2023.
On that day, the court will set a date for a trial in which he faces felony charges of attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and threatening a family member of a public official.
DePape pleaded not guilty to the charges in San Francisco Superior Court on Wednesday morning. Had DePape invoked his right to a speedy trial, it would've begun no later than Feb. 24.
In addition to the state charges, DePape pleaded not guilty in November to federal charges of attempted kidnapping and assault. His next federal court appearance is not yet currently scheduled, according to a public listing from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California.
Paul Pelosi underwent surgery for a fractured skull, and he was released from the hospital in early November. Earlier this month, he appeared in public for the first time since the attack, attending the Kennedy Center Honors alongside his wife. Pelosi wore a hat and glove covering his injuries.