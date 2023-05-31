Williams Sonoma flagship store Union Square

Federal prosecutors say that a logistics company employee has pleaded guilty for his role in stealing millions of dollars from San Francisco-based Williams Sonoma. 

An Irvine man has pleaded guilty to his role in a fraudulent kickback scheme that fleeced Williams Sonoma out of millions of dollars. 

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California on Wednesday announced that Kourosh Mirmehdi, 63, admitted he conspired with two co-defendants — including former Williams Sonoma vice president Eric Marsiglia — to divert and steal millions in commercial real estate broker commission rebates from the San Francisco-based company.  

