San Francisco Unified School District administration office at 555 Franklin Street

The Lowell High School counselor, who was employed by the SFUSD until 2013, allegedly abused the student during the 2004 to 2005 academic year

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The San Francisco Unified School District is being slapped with a lawsuit by a former Lowell High School student who claims he was sexually assaulted by a teacher and counselor who died several years ago.

A criminal complaint filed by the law firm Corsiglia, McMahon and Allard claims the SFUSD failed to properly supervise Harlan Edelman, failed to detect and deter Edelman’s "predatory behavior" and failed to properly monitor the man's office and classroom, where some of the alleged sexual abuse occurred.

