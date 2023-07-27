The San Francisco Unified School District is being slapped with a lawsuit by a former Lowell High School student who claims he was sexually assaulted by a teacher and counselor who died several years ago.
A criminal complaint filed by the law firm Corsiglia, McMahon and Allard claims the SFUSD failed to properly supervise Harlan Edelman, failed to detect and deter Edelman’s "predatory behavior" and failed to properly monitor the man's office and classroom, where some of the alleged sexual abuse occurred.
The former student, who is identified only as John Doe in court documents, alleged Edelman "groomed and repeatedly sexually molested" during the 2004 to 2005 academic year, according to the criminal complaint.
Edelman, who died in 2018 of sarcoma, was a teacher and a counselor at Lowell High School at the time of the alleged abuse, and the criminal complaint further alleges the man "openly exhibited grooming behaviors" toward other students prior to the 2004 to 2005 academic year.
Lawyers representing the unidentified former student alleged Edelman provided other students with car rides to and from school, and even bought them meals and gifts. It was further alleged Edelman extended this behavior to the unidentified student when Edelman was assigned as his counselor.
"Under the guise of helping plaintiff with his course work to raise his grades, Edelman began frequently giving plaintiff rides home from school in his vehicle and buying meals and gifts for plaintiff," the student's lawyers said in the criminal complaint.
The criminal complaint alleges Edelman then began sexually abusing the unidentified student both on and off the high school campus. The abuse allegedly extended into the 2005 to 2006 school year, and allegedly took place in Edelman's classroom and office.
Edelman was employed by the SFUSD until he resigned in 2013. The following year, he was arrested by Mountain View police after being caught in a sting operation by an officer who was posing on a website as a 17-year-old boy who Edelman allegedly arranged to meet for sex, according to the criminal complaint.
Edelman subsequently pleaded guilty and was convicted of distributing or sending harmful matter that depicts a minor engaging in sexual conduct with the intent of arousing or appealing to sexual desires or for the purpose of engaging in sexual acts.
The Examiner reached out to the SFUSD for comment on the lawsuit and the allegations against Edelman, but did not hear back prior to publication.
A case management conference involving all parties will take place at the Civic Center Courthouse in San Francisco on Dec. 27.