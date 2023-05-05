spotlight Teenager killed in fatal Fillmore District shooting By James Salazar | Examiner staff writer James Salazar News Producer Author twitter Author email May 5, 2023 May 5, 2023 Updated 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email San Francisco police are investigating a Thursday night shooting, which occurred near the intersection of Eddy and Scott streets. Google Maps Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Fillmore District that left a 15-year-old boy dead. Police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1800 block of Eddy Street on Thursday night just after 7:15 p.m. At the scene, they found the boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers and emergency responders rendered aid to the victim, who was transported to a nearby hospital. He later died from his injuries. No arrests have been made and this remains an active investigation, according to authorities. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous. jsalazar@sfexaminer.com@jamesbewriting Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Police Criminal Law Law James Salazar News Producer James Salazar is a social media producer and a digital news producer for the San Francisco Examiner. Author twitter Author email Follow James Salazar Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today The Latest Oakland police ask for public’s help solving 2020 killing Updated 9 min ago Screech! What led to complaints of a loud N Judah Updated 6 min ago One of SF's oldest art exhibitions returns after 3-year absence Updated 34 min ago Teenager killed in fatal Fillmore District shooting Updated 38 min ago Brooke Jenkins says Banko Brown killing 'still an open case' Updated 2 hrs ago How to know if you qualify for restitution from TurboTax settlement Updated 1 hr ago Our Partners What you need to know about fireworks in the Bay Area Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Why is SFMTA rushing to remove parking spaces and sacrifice hundreds of Geary Blvd small businesses? Latest e-Edition San Francisco e-Edition San Francisco