Eddy and Scott Streets

San Francisco police are investigating a Thursday night shooting, which occurred near the intersection of Eddy and Scott streets. 

 Google Maps

The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Fillmore District that left a 15-year-old boy dead. 

Police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1800 block of Eddy Street on Thursday night just after 7:15 p.m. At the scene, they found the boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. 

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags