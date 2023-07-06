ambulances

The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she died two days later. Witnesses told authorities an "unknown female suspect" shoved the woman, causing her to strike her head on the ground.

 Cindy Chew/The Examiner

A 63-year-old woman is dead after she was shoved to the ground in Bayview earlier this week, and San Francisco police are looking for the woman who shoved her. 

Witnesses told the San Francisco Police Department that an "unknown" woman approached and pushed the 63-year-old as she was walking on the sidewalk near Third Street and Egbert Avenue on Monday. She fell and hit the ground after the push, police said.

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com