The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she died two days later. Witnesses told authorities an "unknown female suspect" shoved the woman, causing her to strike her head on the ground.
A 63-year-old woman is dead after she was shoved to the ground in Bayview earlier this week, and San Francisco police are looking for the woman who shoved her.
Witnesses told the San Francisco Police Department that an "unknown" woman approached and pushed the 63-year-old as she was walking on the sidewalk near Third Street and Egbert Avenue on Monday. She fell and hit the ground after the push, police said.
Braulio Reyes, an auto mechanic who told KGO he was in Bayview when the woman fell, said in an interview with the outlet that he noticed a person yell at the 63-year-old. He said he called 911 after seeing her bleed from her head.
Officers found the woman with life-threatening injuries at around 6:40 p.m. that day after investigating reports of an assault in the area, according to the department.
Officers gave aid to the woman at the scene until medics arrived and took her to a nearby hospital, where she died of her wounds on Wednesday. Police didn't publicly release the woman's name.
No further description of the person who pushed the woman was available, and an investigation into the killing is ongoing. Police said anyone with information can call the department at 415-575-4444.
The unidentified woman's death evoked the 2021 killing of Vicha Patanapakdee, an 84-year-old Thai immigrant and grandfather who was violently pushed to the ground in the Anza Vista neighborhood amid a spate of attacks on Asian Americans across the country. His head hit the pavement, and he died of his injuries at a nearby hospital.