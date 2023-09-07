Four San Francisco police officers shot and wounded a man they say was threatening people in the Tenderloin with a large knife and advanced on officers after repeated demands to drop the weapon, police said during a town hall meeting Thursday.
Police released officer body camera footage, a picture of the 8.5 inch knife and more details about what led up to the shooting on Jones Street the night of Aug. 28.
SFPD Capt. Mark Im said the man — who was identified Thursday as 54-year-old Richard Calhoun Everett — remains in police custody. Information about his condition was not released.
Officials said four unnamed officers shot at Everett: Two used "less lethal" ammunition — which experts say can seriously injure or kill someone — and two officers fired at him with their guns.
Im said that when officers were called to the scene they found Everett standing in front of a multi-story apartment with a large knife in his right hand. Police tried to talk to him and get him to drop his knife, but he allegedly refused and told officers, "God Almighty gave me this knife."
Police reported another man at the scene, who said he was acquainted with Everett, tried to deescalate the altercation. Everett still refused to drop his knife, though he briefly placed it in his waistband, according to the SFPD.
Im said Everett later attempted to step off of the sidewalk toward officers while waving the knife, prompting police to open fire.
Bystander footage of the shooting shown by police allegedly depicted Everett pulling the knife from his waistband, and gunshots can be heard within a second of him doing so. In that video, Everett then ran into the street as officers continued shooting.
Police said officers and paramedics gave aid to Everett at the scene until he was taken to a hospital with what authorities described as life-threatening injuries. Officers recovered the knife at the scene, along with a belt Everett allegedly used to tie the weapon to his wrist.
San Francisco Sheriff's Office jail records show Everett is being held without bail on suspicion of several criminal offenses, including brandishing a deadly weapon and assaulting a police officer. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.