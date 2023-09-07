Tenderloin OIS lede

Police tried to communication with the man and get him to drop his knife, but he refused and allegedly told officers "God Almighty gave me this knife."

Four San Francisco police officers shot and wounded a man they say was threatening people in the Tenderloin with a large knife and advanced on officers after repeated demands to drop the weapon, police said during a town hall meeting Thursday. 

Police released officer body camera footage, a picture of the 8.5 inch knife and more details about what led up to the shooting on Jones Street the night of Aug. 28.

The SFPD reported two officers equipped with less-lethal armaments shot at Everett before two other officers used lethal force.

The SFPD recovered an 8.5 inch knife at the scene with a belt the man allegedly used to tie the weapon to his wrist.

