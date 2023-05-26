OIS SFPD images

Surveillance images from the scene reportedly depict Sergio Milton Barrios, 40, drinking from two alcohol bottles and snorting an unknown substance from a rolled dollar bill leading up to the shooting.

The San Francisco Police Department on Friday released details, images and footage of a Glen Park police shooting that left a 40-year-old man dead last week.

Sergio Milton Barrios, 40, was fatally shot by an officer on May 19 after police were called to the area on reports of an armed burglary suspect, according to the SFPD.

OIS recovered gun

Investigators recovered a loaded AMT 1911 Hardballer pistol at the scene following the shooting.

