The San Francisco Police Department on Friday released details, images and footage of a Glen Park police shooting that left a 40-year-old man dead last week.
Sergio Milton Barrios, 40, was fatally shot by an officer on May 19 after police were called to the area on reports of an armed burglary suspect, according to the SFPD.
A victim reported about 2:20 p.m. that day that Barrios broke into a basement-level apartment armed with a gun. The victim managed to escape the apartment, but told police that Barrios – who lived at the address – was still inside.
SFPD Cmdr. Paul Yep said at a Friday afternoon virtual town hall that a responding officer recognized Barrios' name from an incident where the man allegedly shot and killed his own dog at the same address in 2021.
SFPD units attempted to contact Barrios using a P.A. system, enlisting the help of Barrios' family members to provide information and voice recordings in order to establish a rapport with Barrios.
Barrios did not respond to police attempts to establish contact, but the man emerged from the apartment into a breezeway just before 3:50 p.m. carrying an alcohol bottle in his left hand and a pistol in his right, Yep said.
Officers at the scene ordered Barrios to drop the firearm, prompting him to throw the gun and a set of keys "a few feet in front of him," according to police.
Barrios remained in the breezeway as he used his cellphone, listened to music through headphones and drank from two separate bottles of alcohol, police said.
Authorities continued attempts to establish contact through P.A. announcements and cellphone calls, but Barrios did not respond, which police noted may have been due to the fact the man was wearing headphones.
During the standoff, Yep said officers saw Barrios snort an unknown substance from a rolled dollar bill.
"Officers on scene observed Mr Barrios’ demeanor change shortly after ingesting the suspected narcotics through his nose," Yep said. "Barrios behavior became more animated."
Barrios reached for his discarded keys located near the gun just before 5:50 p.m., prompting officers at the scene to give him commands to stop, Yep said. Barrios backed up against a wall, then seemingly leaned to grab the gun, prompting four officers to open fire.
Three of the officers used less-than lethal munitions in an attempt to subdue Barrios, but the fourth officer was armed with a rifle, Yep said. Medics took Barrios to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Following the shooting, investigators recovered a loaded AMT 1911 Hardballer pistol at the scene.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.