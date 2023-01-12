Collier Gwin spraying unhoused woman

San Francisco police investigators are looking into an art gallery owner spraying an unhoused woman with a hose after a viral video recording the incident earlier this week sparked local and national outrage. 

 Brioche Bakery/Twitter

San Francisco police investigators are looking into the case of an art gallery owner who sprayed an unhoused woman with a hose after a viral video recording the incident earlier this week sparked local and national outrage. 

Police Chief Bill Scott said in a statement on Wednesday said that officers with the department's investigations bureau are working to collect evidence and interview witnesses in order to build a case they can present to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

Tags

You May Also Like