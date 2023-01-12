San Francisco police investigators are looking into an art gallery owner spraying an unhoused woman with a hose after a viral video recording the incident earlier this week sparked local and national outrage.
Police Chief Bill Scott said in a statement on Wednesday said that officers with the department's investigations bureau are working to collect evidence and interview witnesses in order to build a case they can present to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.
"I understand that there is frustration out there and there is an impulse to act. Right now, what we need is civility," Scott said in a statement to The Examiner. "If you are frustrated with a situation, please do not act on your anger. Take a step back and call the police so we can help. That is why we are here."
On Monday, Brioche Bakery co-owner Edson Garcia recorded a video of Collier Gwin, owner of Foster-Gwin Art Gallery, spraying an unhoused woman with a hose. Garcia posted the video to the bakery's social media accounts, and it quickly spread across multiple platforms.
"Move! Move! Move!" Gwin said to the woman after spraying her. "Are you gonna move?"
The San Francisco Police Department told The Examiner that officers responded to the 700 block of Montgomery Street, where the gallery is located, after receiving reports of "a possible assault."
Both Gwin and the woman "declined further police action" after speaking with officers, and The City's street crisis response team referred the woman for follow-up.
Aaron Peskin, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors president whose district includes Brioche and Foster-Gwin, tweeted on Tuesday that the incident was an "unconscionable assault" and that police were working "to ensure this man" recorded in the video "is charged."
Ended today's @sfbos mtg to see this unconscionable assault. @SFPDCentral is compiling a full police report & soliciting witness statements to ensure this man is charged. My office is well acquainted w/ the victim + have been trying for many months to get her support from @SF_DPHhttps://t.co/hQcbbnnaoG
Gwin, whose business is temporarily closed after its front door was smashed following the release of the video, told multiple outlets that same day that he was the man in the video. He said he acted out of frustration, telling SFGate he had called police more than two dozen times over the last two weeks after the woman had been in front of nearby businesses and his building.
"Nobody can get into their stores or into their offices. And so consequently, you know, if she got wet when that was happening, it was because she was there getting wet," he told the outlet when asked if he would've handled the situation differently. "She did not move when she was told by the police, by the paramedics, by the social services that she needed to move."
Gwin later told KPIX that he was "very, very sorry" and "not going to defend myself ... because I can't defend that."
San Francisco has plans to divert 911 and 311 calls about homelessness to community workers rather than police, but its implementation is still months away. The City's 311 data through Wednesday showed no calls about homelessness concerns within 0.25 miles of Foster-Gwin within the last three months, although there were numerous encampment-related calls.