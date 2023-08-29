SFPD Car at 18th Avenue and Vicente Street

The San Francisco Police Department, whose car is pictured above,  said it was unclear what led up to the shooting. Sgt. Kathryn Winters added "officers felt it was necessary to use deadly force" during the interaction.

 Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to The Examiner

A man is in the hospital with critical injuries after San Francisco police officers shot him as he  allegedly brandished a knife in the Tenderloin.

Police went to the 300 block of Jones Street just after 10:20 p.m. on Monday to investigate reports of a man wielding a knife and threatening people in the area, where SFPD Sgt. Kathryn Winters said officers found the allegedly armed man at the scene and attempted to take him into custody.

