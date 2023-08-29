The San Francisco Police Department, whose car is pictured above, said it was unclear what led up to the shooting. Sgt. Kathryn Winters added "officers felt it was necessary to use deadly force" during the interaction.
A man is in the hospital with critical injuries after San Francisco police officers shot him as he allegedly brandished a knife in the Tenderloin.
Police went to the 300 block of Jones Street just after 10:20 p.m. on Monday to investigate reports of a man wielding a knife and threatening people in the area, where SFPD Sgt. Kathryn Winters said officers found the allegedly armed man at the scene and attempted to take him into custody.
"Officers made consistent attempts to deescalate the situation and try and engage the individual to try and broker a peaceful resolution. Unfortunately, that was unsuccessful," Winters told reporters at a Tuesday press conference.
Bystander video KTVU obtained from the shooting showed a man carrying a bag and a crate as he walked in front of a tent with police officers nearby. The footage, zooming in on the man, showed him pull a knife from his pocket.
Within seconds, officers could be heard shooting from off-screen. The man then ran into the street, dropping the bag and the crate as officers continued shooting. He then crumpled into the street as a group of at least 10 officers approached him, many with their guns drawn.
Winters said several officers opened fire and shot the man. Officers and paramedics gave aid to the man at the scene until he was taken to a hospital with what authorities described as life-threatening injuries. It was unclear how many times he was shot.
Winters said it was unclear what led up to the shooting, but added "officers felt it was necessary to use deadly force" during the interaction.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and Winters said further details and body camera footage would be released at a town hall meeting by Sept. 8.