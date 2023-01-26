San Francisco police officers in January came under fire from suspects in at least two separate "disturbing and unacceptable" shootings, according to a Thursday report released by the department.
The first shooting occurred on Jan. 17 when San Francisco Police Department officers responded to a report of a catalytic converter theft in progress in the area of McAllister Street and Arguello Boulevard between the Inner Richmond and Lone Hill neighborhoods, according to a department statement.
Responding officers found multiple suspects and a vehicle in the area, and began pursuing the suspects on foot when one fired multiple shots at police.
No officers were injured in the shooting, and one suspect was arrested. However, the SFPD noted the suspect who shot at police was not placed under arrest, and a search for the remaining suspects is ongoing.
Police found one man lying with a gunshot wound in the street and another injured inside a nearby business
The second shooting occurred on Monday when SFPD officers assignedto the department's Crime Gun Investigations Center were in the area of 100 Brookdale Avenue in the Sunndayle neighborhood to investigate 24-year-old Spencer Hansen-Mukomela who "was involved in multiple shooting incidents," according to police.
"After CGIC officers located the suspect and identified themselves, the suspect fled and pulled out a firearm," SFPD Chief Bill Scott said in a statement acknowledging the January incidents. "Officers reported that as the suspect swung his arm towards them, one SFPD officer began to grab the suspect, and a shot was fired."
Ground units tackled and disarmed Hansen-Mukomela, and the arresting officers discovered he had several magazines and firearms "in his possession," according to San Francisco police. No officers were injured in the shooting.
Hansen-Mukomela was booked on suspicion of several felony crimes, including assault on a peace officer with a firearm and resisting an officer in performance of duty in relation to the Monday altercation, according to police.
"In both incidents, the involved officers exhibited valor, courage, and reverence for the sanctity of human life in the way they responded to these life-threatening situations," Scott said in a prepared statement.