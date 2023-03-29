spotlight SFPD offers $100,000 reward in 2022 Outer Mission homicide By James Salazar | Examiner staff writer James Salazar News Producer Author twitter Author email Mar 29, 2023 Mar 29, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email While most Californians and San Franciscans have been vaccinated, public health authorities have encountered pockets of resistance among police officers,… Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The San Francisco Police Department is offering a $100,000 reward for help in solving the murder of two men who were shot in the Outer Mission neighborhood last year. The incident happened on April 3, 2022 at Alice Chalmers Park. Brandon Cheese, 22, of San Mateo, Kieran Carlson, 20, of San Francisco and two other men were hurt in the shooting.All four were hospitalized but Cheese and Carlson later died from their injuries while at the hospital. According to officers, SFPD authorized the reward for any information regarding the identification, arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the murder. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous. jsalazar@sfexaminer.com@jamesbewriting Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Crime Criminal Law Weapons James Salazar News Producer James Salazar is a social media producer and a digital news producer for the San Francisco Examiner. Author twitter Author email Follow James Salazar Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today The Latest Here's how many riders are taking the 1X California Express Updated 46 min ago SF officials say key FDA decision will 'save lives' in opioid crisis Updated 52 min ago Tech leaders to AI companies: Time for a ‘pause’ Updated 1 hr ago Apple now lets you ‘pay later’ in fintech offensive Updated 1 hr ago How to celebrate Trans Day of Visibility in San Francisco Updated 1 hr ago SFPD offers $100,000 reward in 2022 Outer Mission homicide Updated 1 hr ago Our Partners If you’re in the stands, keep your eye on the ball Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Opinion Remember Ave Montague, San Francisco Black Film Festival founder Latest e-Edition San Francisco e-Edition San Francisco