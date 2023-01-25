The San Francisco Police Department on Tuesday upped their reward for tips leading to the identification and arrest of the infamous “Doodler” serial killer, who terrorized San Francisco’s gay community with a string of murders in the 1970s.
Investigators also released an updated forensic sketch of the suspect, which shows age progression and is based on their previous drawings from 1975 and 2019.
This Friday marks 49 years to the day since the so-called "Doodler" committed the first of his six killings near Ocean Beach from 1974 to 1975. Throughout most of the years after, police believed there were five victims, however, a 2021 revealed a sixth victim who was assaulted near Land’s End in April, 1975.
Police believe that all six victims were gay, Caucasian men. The murders all followed the same trend, where the Doodler picked up his victims at a gay bar before stabbing them to death “so savagely that investigators concluded he was driven by fury of some kind,” according to the San Francisco Chronicle, which has investigated the case extensively.
Detectives gave him the moniker “Doodler” because he would sketch his victims in a bar and ensnare them by showing them his drawings.
At the time of the murders, police described the suspect as an African American male, 19 to 25-year-old, 5-foot-11 to six feet tall, with medium complexion, smooth skin and lanky in appearance.
The reward has been increased from $200,000 to $250,000, which is the maximum amount that the police are authorized to offer. Last year, police doubled the reward from $100,000, which had been the original amount set in 1975.
Detectives continue to search for additional clues in the case, which was revived in 2017. Lead investigator Dan Cunningham told the Chronicle he is working on some promising leads and believes with additional tips he can solve the mystery.
In a crime bulletin posted last week, police specifically sought help identifying an anonymous female caller who contacted police twice in 10 days in 1975, providing both a name and a license plate number of a possible suspect. Police are hoping to identify both that caller and two additional people who also gave them the name of the same suspect. Investigators eventually interviewed that person in 1976, but according to the Chronicle, couldn't solidify a case against him. That same suspect remains the focus of their 2023 investigation.
Police asked anyone with information to call their 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD." You may also contact Cold Case Investigators Tom Newland (415-553-1144), Dominic Celaya (415-553-9856) Daniel Dedet (415-553-1450), or Daniel Cunningham (415-553-9515). You may remain anonymous.