Updated doodler sketch

The updated "age progression" sketch of the Doodler serial killer.

 San Francisco Police Department

The San Francisco Police Department on Tuesday upped their reward for tips leading to the identification and arrest of the infamous “Doodler” serial killer, who terrorized San Francisco’s gay community with a string of murders in the 1970s.

Investigators also released an updated forensic sketch of the suspect, which shows age progression and is based on their previous drawings from 1975 and 2019.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Tags

You May Also Like