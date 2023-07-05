spotlight SFPD investigates fatal July 4 Bayview shooting By James Salazar | Examiner staff writer James Salazar News Producer Author twitter Author email Jul 5, 2023 Jul 5, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email San Francisco police have not released a motive in a Fourth of July Bayview shooting that left one man dead. Examiner file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save San Francisco police are investigating a Fourth of July shooting in the Bayview that left a man dead.Police said the victim was shot about 10 p.m. Tuesday near Jamestown Avenue and Ingalls Street. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.Police have not released a motive in the shooting and no arrests have been made. According to police crime data, Tuesday night’s shooting was San Francisco’s 26th homicide of the year, a 4 percent year-to-year increase from the 25 homicides that were recorded by July of last year. Among the homicides last month were a man who was shot and killed in the Bayview near Third Street and Kirk Avenue, a man who died following a June 13 shooting in the Tenderloin and another man who was killed near the Powell BART station more than a week later.Anyone with information about the cases can call the SFPD tip line (415-575-4444) or anonymously text “SFPD” to TIP 411. jsalazar@sfexaminer.com@jamesbewriting Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Police Law James Salazar News Producer Author twitter Author email Follow James Salazar Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today The Latest More fentanyl seized in Tenderloin this year than in all 2022 Updated 23 min ago Phillies beat the AL-leading Rays 8-4 for their 11th straight road victory 3 hrs ago Sunset skyscraper proposal has a sequel, sister tower in SoMa Updated 5 hrs ago SFPD investigates fatal July 4 Bayview shooting Updated 4 hrs ago SF housing approval permits surge in May, but red flags remain Updated 6 hrs ago Last of Boudin's SFPD shooting cases set for final hearing this month Updated 6 hrs ago Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Why is SFMTA rushing to remove parking spaces and sacrifice hundreds of Geary Blvd small businesses? Latest e-Edition San Francisco e-Edition San Francisco