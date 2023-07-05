22909354_web1_201005-SFE-police_1

San Francisco police have not released a motive in a Fourth of July Bayview shooting that left one man dead.

 Examiner file photo

San Francisco police are investigating a Fourth of July shooting in the Bayview that left a man dead.

Police said the victim was shot about 10 p.m. Tuesday near Jamestown Avenue and Ingalls Street. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags