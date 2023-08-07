SFPD Bayview 08072023

San Francisco police are investigating a shooting in the Bayview that killed one man.

Police said the victim was shot around 11:10 p.m. Friday on Quesada Avenue near Hunter’s Point. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

