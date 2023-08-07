Police said the victim was shot around 11:10 p.m. Friday on Quesada Avenue near Hunter’s Point. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting, nor have they made any arrests.
Friday’s shooting capped off a string of separate crimes which occurred over a little more than 24 hours.
On Thursday, officers said a man called the police and told them he had been shot just before 9:45 p.m. on Kelloch Avenue near Visitacion Valley’s Kelloch and Velasco Mini Park. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Just a few hours later, police responded to reports of a person being shot near Powell Street BART station. At approximately 12:30 a.m., officers found a 37-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. That man was also taken to a hospital, where he later died.
According to the most recent police crime data, the three shootings brought San Francisco’s homicide count to 35 this year, a roughly 20% year-to-year increase since last July.
As of July 30, 2022, San Francisco had recorded 27 homicides.
Though the shootings raised concerns about gun violence in San Francisco, police filed 170 fewer incident reports involving guns and firearms through July (928) than the same time last year. Some of those reports stemmed from the same investigation.
Anyone with information regarding any of the shootings is asked to call the SFPD tip line (415-575-4444) or text a tip to TIP411 by beginning the message with “SFPD.”