The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a pair of shootings, including a fatal one, that occurred within hours of each other on Monday and Tuesday.
At around 7:40 p.m. on Monday night, officers responded to the Bernal Heights neighborhood on reports of a shooting near Precita Park.
Just shy of six hours later in the Tenderloin, a person was shot on Turk Street. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries.
The two shootings followed a violent weekend in San Francisco in which 12 people were hospitalized in two separate shootings.
A mass shooting in the Mission District this past Friday night left nine people injured in what police described as a "targeted and isolated" incident. As of Monday, four of the nine victims remained hospitalized.
Monday's gunfire in Bernal Heights took place half a mile away from the mass shooting in the Mission District. Nobody was injured in Bernal Heights, and witnesses told the officers who responded to the scene that two men shot at each other from their cars before driving away.
At roughly 1:40 a.m., officers from the Tenderloin Station responded to reports of a shooting on Turk Street. They arrived and located a man who had been shot. He died of his injuries at a local hospital, according to police.
The police haven't made any arrests in either of this week's shootings, nor have they provided information about possible suspects.
The San Francisco Police Department's tip line (415-575-4444) and anonymous texting tip line ("SFPD" to TIP411) are actively soliciting information about both shootings.