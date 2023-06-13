San Francisco Police Department badge

The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a pair of shootings that occurred within hours of one another earlier this week, and within days of a pair of shootings. 

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a pair of shootings, including a fatal one, that occurred within hours of each other on Monday and Tuesday.

At around 7:40 p.m. on Monday night, officers responded to the Bernal Heights neighborhood on reports of a shooting near Precita Park.

Ex // Top Stories

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags